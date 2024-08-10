Remnants of Debby exit as another tropical wave brews over central Atlantic

Despite Debby being downgraded to a post-tropical storm as it tracked north, it still brought a plethora of impacts across the Northeast on Friday.

The remnants of Debby have moved away from New Hampshire, but the storm's impact could still pose a threat, especially for those heading to the Seacoast Region on Saturday. A rip current advisory is in effect at Seacoast, starting at 8 a.m. and running through Saturday evening.

Portions of New England could have some lingering showers from Debby on Saturday morning, but dry and seasonable weather will make a comeback over the Northeast Saturday.

While Debby departs the nation, all eyes are on another tropical wave over the central tropical Atlantic. Currently located halfway between the Cabo Verde Islands and Lesser Antilles, this disturbance now has high odds of developing into a tropical system over the next seven days.

The next few days could see gradual development, but its chances will increase even more as it heads farther west, possibly becoming a tropical depression by the early or middle part of next week upon approaching Lesser Antilles. Regardless of its strength and intensity, it is then expected to reach the Greater Antilles by the second half of next week.

Debris from a building is seen along Route 36 in Canisteo, N.Y., on Aug. 9, 2024, after remnants of Tropical Storm Debby swept through the area. Craig Ruttle/AP

Debby impacts the Northeast

Heavy rainfall and flash flooding were the among the most prominent impacts Debby had on the Northeast Friday, affecting much of Appalachia and the Mid-Atlantic west of 1-95 corridor. From Maryland up through Upstate New York, a widespread 3 to 6 inches of rain fell, with locally higher amounts in some places. Parts of southeastern New Jersey reported over 8 inches -- Pennington, New Jersey, reported 8.67 inches of rain and Hopewell Township, New Jersey, reported 8.24 inches. This resulted in numerous flooding reports.

While multiple Tornado Warnings were issued across the Northeast, only one tornado was confirmed in New Paltz, New York. It was rated an EF-0, with estimated peak wind speeds of 76 mph. No injuries or fatalities were reported, but the tornado did uproot a few hardwood trees as it crossed the NYS Thruway.

Debby also generated gusty winds and high surf for areas closer to the coast. Wind gusts ranged between 40 to 60 mph across portions of the Delmarva up through eastern Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. A wind gust of 62 mph was reported in Burlington, Vermont.