He "raced toward the danger to save and search for others," President Bush said.

Retired 'hero' 9/11 firefighter Bob Beckwith, who posed for photo at Ground Zero with President Bush, dies

Former New York City firefighter Bob Beckwith, remembered for returning to service to search for survivors on 9/11, has died, the Uniformed Firefighters Association said.

Beckwith, who had already retired before Sept. 11, 2001, "suited back up" after the terror attacks and "raced toward the danger to save and search for others," former President George W. Bush said in a statement Monday.

Beckwith is remembered for standing next to Bush in an iconic photo on the rubble of the World Trade Center in the days after 9/11.

President George W. Bush speaks to rescue workers, firefighters and police officers from the rubble of Ground Zero September 14, 2001 in New York City. Standing with Bush is retired firefighter Bob Beckwith and at right is New York Governor George Pataki. Eric Draper/White House/Getty Images

The former firefighter was 69 years old at the time of 9/11.

"His courage represented the defiant, resilient spirit of New Yorkers and Americans after 9/11," Bush said. "I was proud to have Bob by my side at Ground Zero days later and privileged to stay in touch with this patriot over the years. Laura and I send our condolences to Barbara and the Beckwith family as they remember this decent, humble man."

The Uniformed Firefighters Association said Beckwith "is one of the heroes of 9/11 who stood tall for America, New York City and all New Yorkers."