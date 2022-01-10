Robert Durst dies in custody

His death was due to natural causes, according to his lawyer.

Robert Durst died in custody early Monday morning, his lawyer said in a statement.

"We understand that his death was due to natural causes associated with the litany of medical issues," his lawyer said.

Durst was sentenced to life in prison in October 2021 for the first-degree murder of his friend, Susan Berman, who was killed in 2000 in her Los Angeles home.

