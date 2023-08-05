30 kids sent to hospital after Idaho school bus crash: Police

Idaho State Police said 11 kids were injured, seven deemed critical.

A school bus carrying 30 YMCA summer camp kids crashed on Friday on an Idaho highway, according to police.

All 30 kids were taken to local hospitals "in an abundance of caution," according to Idaho state police, 11 were injured and seven deemed critical.

The kids' ages ranged from 13 to 18 years old, according to police,

The incident occurred on State Highway 55 near milepost 84 in Boise County at around 3 p.m. local time, authorities said.

This was one of four buses for the summer camp program, according to police the other three were not involved with the crash.

Idaho State Police said they are investigating the crash and it's currently unknown what caused the crash.

Multiple agencies responded to assist with the crash. Rescue apparatus are on scene, according to the Valley County Sheriff's Office.

A stretch of the highway is expected to be closed in both directions for several hours in the wake of the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.