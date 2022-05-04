Secretary of State Antony Blinken tests positive for COVID-19

Blinken, who is vaccinated and boosted, is experiencing mild symptoms.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken tested positive for COVID-19 via a PCR test Wednesday afternoon, the State Department said.

Blinken, like President Joe Biden, was among those who attended the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington on Saturday night.

The State Department said Blinken hasn't seen Biden "in person for several days, and the President is not considered a close contact according to guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki also stressed that Blinken was not considered a close contact of the president.

Psaki added that the president was last tested on Tuesday and tested negative.

She said Biden had not been identified as a close contact of anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

"If he had, we would have announced that publicly," she said.