Security guard killed, officer and 6 others injured in Florida shooting

The suspect is also dead, according to police.

ByAhmad Hemingway and Nadine El-Bawab
April 6, 2024, 12:34 PM

A security guard was shot dead and a responding officer and six others suffered gunshot wounds, after an altercation early Saturday at a Miami-area "commercial establishment" broke out and a person pulled out a firearm, according to Doral Police. The suspect is dead as well.

During the fight, the suspect produced a firearm and shot and killed a security guard, who was working at the time.

PHOTO: In this screen grab from a video, a law enforcement officer is shown at the scene of a shooting in Doral, Florida, on April 6, 2024.
WPLG

Police said they responded to the scene and a gun fight broke out. Two officers discharged their firearms during the incident, one officer was shot and the suspect was killed.

PHOTO: In this screen grab from a video, law enforcement officers are shown at the scene of a shooting in Doral, Florida, on April 6, 2024.
WPLG

Six other bystanders were struck by gunfire and transported to area hospitals in various conditions, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

