Severe storms expected from Rockies to the Midwest

A new storm system is developing in the Rockies, which will move east Monday, bringing severe weather with it.

Severe storms will stretch from the Rockies into the Plains, including eight states, on Monday.

The biggest threat with these storms Monday will be damaging winds, large hail and an isolated tornado.

On Tuesday, severe storms will move into the western Great Lakes and Upper Midwest, where damaging winds, hail and an isolated tornado are all possible.

Severe storms will move into the Midwest and the central Great Lakes on Wednesday, including major cities like Chicago and St. Louis. The major threats with these storms will be damaging winds and large hail, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.