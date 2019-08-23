Severe storms stretch from Plains to the Carolinas as fire dangers grow in West

Strong storms blew through the Northeast on Thursday evening, delivering 60 mph wind gusts to Long Island, New York, and leaving buildings damaged and thousands without power.

The same cold front will slowly drift south Friday and stall across the southern states from the Carolinas to the Plains.

Severe storms are expected Friday in southern Virginia and North Carolina and also in the western Plains from Nebraska to western Oklahoma and Texas Panhandle. These areas could see damaging winds, large hail and an isolated tornado. Heavy rain from these storms could bring flash flooding as well to parts of the South.

Fire danger in California

Dry conditions, gusty winds and warm temperatures are fueling a 600-acre wildfire in Northern California's Mount Shasta County. The fire is threatening more than 1,000 homes and has forced thousands to be evacuated. It is just 20% contained.

No rain of any kind is forecast in Northern California over the next seven days.

More gusty, erratic winds are possible in the fire area Friday afternoon and into the weekend.

There are red flag warnings for parts of Wyoming, where fire danger is running high.

Tropical update

An area of weak low pressure off the coast of southern Florida is producing rainy weather over the eastern Bahamas on Friday morning.

The forecast takes this low pressure up and along Florida’s east coast through the weekend, and along the Carolina coast early next week.

The National Hurricane Center is giving it 60% chance for development into a tropical depression over the weekend or into early next week.