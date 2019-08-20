Severe storms targeting Midwest, Northeast as West stays hot

More than 140 damaging storms were reported on Monday from Georgia up to Maine.

Interested in Weather? Add Weather as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Weather news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

New Jersey and Delaware experienced gusts of 75 mph, and wind speeds in Long Island, New York, reached 67 mph. Parts of Massachusetts saw hail larger than golf balls as areas around Philadelphia had trees knocked onto power lines and cars.

Severe weather in the Midwest on Tuesday -- including potential storms all the way from Nebraska to Ohio -- is likely to make its way to the Northeast by Wednesday. Damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes are the biggest threats.

ABC News

The cold front is forecast to reach the Northeast on Wednesday afternoon. Damaging winds and flash flooding are the biggest threats.

ABC News

Nine southern states are under heat warnings and advisories as heat indices could top 110.

ABC News

The Southwest remains hot, and parts of California, Nevada and Arizona could see record highs by Wednesday.