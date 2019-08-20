Severe storms targeting Midwest, Northeast as West stays hot

Aug 20, 2019, 5:27 AM ET
PHOTO: Commuters try to cover their heads during a downpour Aug. 19, 2019, in New York.PlayDon Emmert/AFP/Getty Images
More than 140 damaging storms were reported on Monday from Georgia up to Maine.

New Jersey and Delaware experienced gusts of 75 mph, and wind speeds in Long Island, New York, reached 67 mph. Parts of Massachusetts saw hail larger than golf balls as areas around Philadelphia had trees knocked onto power lines and cars.

Severe weather in the Midwest on Tuesday -- including potential storms all the way from Nebraska to Ohio -- is likely to make its way to the Northeast by Wednesday. Damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes are the biggest threats.

PHOTO: Tuesdays forecast includes severe storms in the Midwest. ABC News
Tuesday's forecast includes severe storms in the Midwest.

The cold front is forecast to reach the Northeast on Wednesday afternoon. Damaging winds and flash flooding are the biggest threats.

PHOTO: Severe storms are expected in the Northeast by Wednesday. ABC News
Severe storms are expected in the Northeast by Wednesday.

Nine southern states are under heat warnings and advisories as heat indices could top 110.

PHOTO: An excessive heat warning has been issued in the Plains. ABC News
An excessive heat warning has been issued in the Plains.

The Southwest remains hot, and parts of California, Nevada and Arizona could see record highs by Wednesday.

PHOTO: Another scorcher is expected in the Southwest on Tuesday. ABC News
Another scorcher is expected in the Southwest on Tuesday.