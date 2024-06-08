There were more than 130 storm reports Friday, most in Kansas and Nebraska.

Severe weather continues with flood threat in the Plains, record heat in Florida

Severe weather is shifting into eastern Colorado and Kansas on Saturday, with threats of large hail and damaging winds -- and a possible isolated tornado. Meanwhile, record heat will begin to wind down in the western U.S. but will continue in Florida.

Isolated severe storms will span across a larger area, from Colorado to western Kentucky.

The system bringing these isolated severe storms is also bringing heavy rain to the area.

Through the weekend, parts of Kansas and Missouri could pick up 3 inches of rain. A flood watch has been issued in Missouri through Sunday afternoon, where isolated amounts of up to 7 inches of rain are possible.

ABC News

The rain will be beneficial in Kansas, where parts of the state are experiencing severe to moderate drought.

Southeast Missouri, where more heavy rain is possible this weekend, has seen twice the normal rainfall for the last 30 days.

There were more than 130 storm reports on Friday with most of them in Kansas and Nebraska.

Wind gusts up to 84 miles per hour in Kansas and hail -- ranging from the size of tennis balls to basketballs -- were reported in both Kansas and Nebraska.

Record heat

The very dangerous levels of heat in the west are beginning to wind down enough to allow most of the widespread excessive heat warnings and heat advisories to be discontinued.

The excessive heat warning was extended through Saturday for Las Vegas and the surrounding area.

ABC News

The record heat is unrelenting and will continue through the weekend in Florida. Heat indices will range from 105 to 110 degrees, with the potential to exceed 110 degrees in some interior spots.

ABC News

Record high temperatures are possible across the state through Monday. A potential broad disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico could bring rain and increased cloud cover in the mid-week.

Friday was another day of record heat across the West and Florida.

Temperatures reached 110 degrees in Las Vegas; 109 degrees in Tucson; 105 degrees in Dalhart, Texas; 103 degrees in Palmdale, California; 102 degrees in Pueblo, Colorado; 99 degrees in Winnemucca, New Mexico, 95 degrees in West Palm Beach; 92 in Burns, Oregon; and 90 degrees in Challis, Idaho.