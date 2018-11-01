Severe weather, with damaging winds and possible tornadoes, moves east

The large storm system responsible for four tornadoes Wednesday in Texas and Louisiana, and other damaging storms, is now covering 10 states from Louisiana to New York.

Interested in Weather? Add Weather as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Weather news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Tornado watches and warnings continues in the South from New Orleans to Jackson, Mississippi, and flood watches are in place further north, from Nashville, Tennessee, to Buffalo, New York.

ABC News

Severe storms will move into the eastern Gulf Coast and the Southeast on Thursday afternoon. Cities like Tallahassee, Florida; Montgomery, Alabama; and Albany, Georgia, could see damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes.

Further north, heavy rain will continue in the Ohio Valley, with flooding possible.

ABC News

By Friday, the heaviest rain and the strongest storms will move onto the East Coast from Florida to the Northeast.

Strong to severe storms are expected from Florida to the Carolinas and heavy rain will fall from Washington, D.C., to Boston.

The heaviest rain in the Northeast will be Friday night into Saturday morning. Flooding is possible in the urban areas of Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City and Boston.