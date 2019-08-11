Severe weather: Flooding threatens plains, Midwest

Over 2 million people across 7 states are at risk for severe weather today.

A weather system moving across the central part of the country will bring heavy rain and the threat of severe weather across the region.

The main threats will be damaging wind, large hail, torrential rain, with tornadoes becoming a possibility in the enhanced risk areas.

Many of these areas are already saturated with rain so flooding may become an issue as the work week begins in some of the affected areas.

The weather system is then expected to move into the Midwest on Monday where there will be another day of potential severe weather.

There have already been 66 reports of severe weather including baseball-sized hail in Meade, South Dakota and wind gusts of up to 78 MPH in Thomas, Kansas.

Elsewhere, heat advisories and excessive heat watches remain in effect across 11 states.

Heat index values are expected to soar into the triple digits from Texas to Florida and north to the central plains.

The heat is expected to remain in place over the next several days with heat index values above 100 degrees Fahrenheit in many cities until at least Tuesday.

