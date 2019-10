A shooting was reported at Ridgway High School in Santa Rosa, California, Tuesday morning, placing multiple schools on lockdown, police said.

"The suspect is still outstanding at this time," according to Santa Rosa Police.

Ridgway High School, Santa Rosa High School and Santa Rosa Junior College are on lockdown.

Santa Rosa police said they have responded.

Santa Rosa is about 60 miles north of San Francisco.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.