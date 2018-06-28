Active shooter reported at newspaper in Annapolis: Police

An active shooter was reported at the Capital Gazette, a daily newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, on Thursday, said the Anne Arundel Police and ATF.

Interested in Maryland Newspaper Shooting? Add Maryland Newspaper Shooting as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Maryland Newspaper Shooting news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

A Gazette reporter said multiple people were shot, according to The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Gazette.

Team Randori Martial Arts, Annapolis, MD/Facebook

WJLA

The building was evacuated, according to the Annapolis Office of Emergency Management.

Police cars have swarmed the scene and people were seen streaming out of the building with their hands up.

WJLA

WJLA

WJLA

Officers are working to search the building, said Lt. Ryan Frashure of the Anne Arundel Police.

"We're doing the best we can to minimize causalities," Frashure said

BREAKING: ATF Baltimore is responding to a shooting incident at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md. pic.twitter.com/GQ1bMAejzQ — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) June 28, 2018

ABC News

"Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis," Gov. Larry Hogan wrote on Twitter. "Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community."

Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis. I am in contact with County Executive Steve Schuh, and @MDSP is on the scene assisting @AACOPD. Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community. https://t.co/bI6PdUjHfh — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) June 28, 2018

President Trump has been briefed on the shooting, said White House deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all that are affected," Walters said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.