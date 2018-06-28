Active shooter reported at newspaper in Annapolis: Police

Jun 28, 2018, 3:49 PM ET
PHOTO: First responders gather after reports of a shooting in the offices of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md., June 28, 2018.PlayTeam Randori Martial Arts, Annapolis, MD/Facebook
WATCH Shooting reported at newspaper in Maryland

An active shooter was reported at the Capital Gazette, a daily newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, on Thursday, said the Anne Arundel Police and ATF.

Interested in Maryland Newspaper Shooting?

Add Maryland Newspaper Shooting as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Maryland Newspaper Shooting news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Maryland Newspaper Shooting
Add Interest

A Gazette reporter said multiple people were shot, according to The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Gazette.

PHOTO: First responders gather after reports of a shooting in the offices of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md., June 28, 2018.Team Randori Martial Arts, Annapolis, MD/Facebook
First responders gather after reports of a shooting in the offices of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md., June 28, 2018.

PHOTO: First responders gather at the scene of a reported shooting in Annapolis, Md., June 28, 2018.WJLA
First responders gather at the scene of a reported shooting in Annapolis, Md., June 28, 2018.

The building was evacuated, according to the Annapolis Office of Emergency Management.

Police cars have swarmed the scene and people were seen streaming out of the building with their hands up.

PHOTO: First responders stand outside a building in Annapolis, Md., after reports of a shooting, June 28, 2018.WJLA
First responders stand outside a building in Annapolis, Md., after reports of a shooting, June 28, 2018.

PHOTO: People walk out of a building with their hands up in Annapolis, Md., after reports of a shooting, June 28, 2018.WJLA
People walk out of a building with their hands up in Annapolis, Md., after reports of a shooting, June 28, 2018.

PHOTO: First responders gather at the scene of a reported shooting in Annapolis, Md., June 28, 2018.WJLA
First responders gather at the scene of a reported shooting in Annapolis, Md., June 28, 2018.

Officers are working to search the building, said Lt. Ryan Frashure of the Anne Arundel Police.

"We're doing the best we can to minimize causalities," Frashure said

PHOTO: Map locating Annapolis, Maryland and the building where a shooting occurred on June 28, 2018.ABC News
Map locating Annapolis, Maryland and the building where a shooting occurred on June 28, 2018.

"Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis," Gov. Larry Hogan wrote on Twitter. "Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community."

President Trump has been briefed on the shooting, said White House deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all that are affected," Walters said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

Comments