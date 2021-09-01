Shooting reported on North Carolina high school property: Police

Students are heading to a YMCA where they can be reunited with their parents.

A North Carolina high school was put on lockdown Wednesday after a shooting on school property.

Mount Tabor High School's campus has been secured and police "are doing everything possible to keep students safe," the Winston-Salem Police Department tweeted.

Following the lockdown, students were sent to a local YMCA to be reunited with their parents, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

Agents from the FBI and ATF are responding.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.