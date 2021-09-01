Shooting reported on North Carolina high school property: Police
Students are heading to a YMCA where they can be reunited with their parents.
A North Carolina high school was put on lockdown Wednesday after a shooting on school property.
Mount Tabor High School's campus has been secured and police "are doing everything possible to keep students safe," the Winston-Salem Police Department tweeted.
Following the lockdown, students were sent to a local YMCA to be reunited with their parents, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.
Agents from the FBI and ATF are responding.
Additional information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.