The suspect is still at large, police said.

Three people were shot at a WeatherTech warehouse in the Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning, ABC Chicago station, WLS reported.

Police say the suspect fled and is still at large. There is no word on the victims' conditions or a motive for the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Matt Foster contributed to this report.