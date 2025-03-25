Amanda Grazewski was last seen alive on March 17, 2020, according to police.

Skeletal remains found near golf course belong to New Hampshire woman missing for 5 years

New Hampshire officials identified the skeletal remains found near a golf course to belong to a woman who has been missing for five years.

New Hampshire officials identified the skeletal remains found near a golf course to belong to a woman who has been missing for five years.

New Hampshire officials identified the skeletal remains found near a golf course to belong to a woman who has been missing for five years.

New Hampshire officials identified the skeletal remains found near a golf course to belong to a woman who has been missing for five years.

Skeletal remains found on a golf course have been identified as belonging to a woman missing since 2020, according to the New Hampshire Department of Justice.

The remains, found found near the Hoodkroft Country Club golf course in Derry, New Hampshire, on March 20, were confirmed by the medical examiner as belonging to Amanda Grazewski, police said Tuesday.

"Our thoughts are with Amanda Grazewski's family during this incredibly difficult time. We extend our deepest sympathy to them," New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said in a statement. "I also want to express my gratitude to the dedicated law enforcement and forensic professionals involved in this case, as well as to the community members who have provided valuable tips throughout this investigation."

New Hampshire officials identified the skeletal remains found near a golf course to belong to a woman who has been missing for five years. WMUR

Police followed up on a tip received by the Derry Police Department last week, with officers conducting a search of the area, "during which skeletal remains were discovered," officials said.

Grazewski was last seen alive on March 17, 2020, where she was "staying with a friend on Birch Street," police said.

She "reportedly left that residence in the early morning hours without her purse, cell phone or other belongings and has not been seen or heard from since," according to a police statement released last week marking the five-year anniversary of her disappearance.

Detectives have logged hundreds of hours investigating the case and despite identifying her remains, the investigation into the "cause and manner of Ms. Grazewski's death remains ongoing," officials said Tuesday.

Officials said last week the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner -- in consultation with forensic anthropologists -- would complete an examination of the remains, a process that "can take months."

Before the medical examiner's office identified the remains as belonging to Grazewski, officials said the "age of the remains, the cause of death, the individuals age, biological sex and identity are unknown."

New Hampshire officials identified the skeletal remains found near a golf course to belong to a woman who has been missing for five years. WMUR

Investigators have previously conducted searches consisting of "grid searches, drone search sweeps and K9 sweeps of multiple areas of town without locating Amanda," police said.

Before identifying Grazewski's remains, police said "many possible sightings of Amanda have come from outside New Hampshire" and investigators have tracked down each one.

Anyone with additional information relating to Grazewski's disappearance or death is encouraged to contact investigators with the Derry Police Department at 603-432-6111.