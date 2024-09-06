Slowing but steady job market expected in September jobs report

Expectations are that Friday's jobs report will show 161,000 jobs added.

Concerns about inflation have increasingly turned to concerns about the job market. Last month’s weaker than expected jobs report led to turmoil in stocks.

Expectations are that Friday's report will show 161,000 jobs added when it's released at 8:30 a.m.

If jobs come in around expectations it would mean a slowing but steady job market. Some economists are expecting less, around 150,000, pointing out that August data can often come in worse than expected and can be revised later.

Still, a significantly worse-than-expected report could once again lead to concerns that the Fed’s rapid raising of interest rates has hurt the economy and job market more than previously known.

The Fed is on track to cut interest rates at its next meeting announcement on Sept. 18.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell last month said "the time has come" to lower interest rates.

A person waits in a line for a prospective employer at a job fair, Aug. 29, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. Lynne Sladky/AP

Powell indicated the Fed would soon bring interest rates down from a 23-year high. The shift could lower borrowing costs for everything from credit cards to auto loans to mortgages.

While the unemployment rate remains historically low, it ticked up to 3.8% last month. A sharp downward revision of job growth estimates in June and July lowered those totals by a combined 110,000 jobs.