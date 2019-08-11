5 small dead in Pennsylvania house fire; 1 adult in critical condition

Aug 11, 2019, 4:21 PM ET
PHOTO: Erie Bureau of Fire Inspector Mark Polanski helps investigate a fatal fire at 1248 West 11th St. in Erie, Pa., Aug. 11, 2019. Authorities say an early morning fire claimed the lives of multiple children and sent another person to the hospital.PlayGreg Wohlford/Erie Times-News via AP
Five small children were killed and an adult was left in critical condition on Sunday following a house fire in northwestern Pennsylvania.

The fatal fire was reported at around 1 a.m. Sunday at a home in Erie, Pennsylvania, located about 130 miles north of Pittsburgh, police said.

The address of the home matched that of a day care called the Harris Family Daycare, but it’s unclear if victims were there as part of the day care.

PHOTO: Paul Laughlin, 57, places stuffed animals outside a home at 1248 West 11th St. in Erie, Pa., where multiple people died in an early-morning fire, Aug. 11, 2019. Greg Wohlford/Erie Times-News via AP
Paul Laughlin, 57, places stuffed animals outside a home at 1248 West 11th St. in Erie, Pa., where multiple people died in an early-morning fire, Aug. 11, 2019.

The victims' identities were not released, but police described the dead as "very young children."

Police are still investigating the cause of the fire.

The adult victim was rushed to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center via helicopter in critical condition. Their relationship to the children was not immediately clear.

ABC News' Darren Reynolds contributed to this report.