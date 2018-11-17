Snow moves into Northern Plains as Midwest, Northeast brace for arctic cold

Nov 17, 2018, 6:58 AM ET
PHOTO: A memorial flower is left by a name at the 9/11 Memorial during a wet snowfall, Thursday Nov. 15, 2018, in New York. AP
A memorial flower is left by a name at the 9/11 Memorial during a wet snowfall, Thursday Nov. 15, 2018, in New York.

Winter weather alerts are in place across nine states on Saturday as a clipper system will deliver snow from the Rockies through the Central Plains into the Great Lakes.

Slick travel conditions are to be expected Saturday morning.

Snow associated with a cold front is being pushed to the south by an arctic high pressure system to the north. The snow will begin in Wyoming and move south through the day, ending in Colorado and northern Kansas. Another area of snow will be working through the Great Lakes region Saturday.

PHOTO: Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in place on Sunday.ABC News
Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in place on Sunday.

Snowfall totals in the Rockies will be 1 to 3 inches throughout the area and up to a foot in higher elevations.

Further east, the snow associated with the low pressure brings will generally bring 1 to 3 inches of snow to parts of Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois. There will be slippery driving conditions during the early part of the day.

PHOTO: Parts of the Great Lakes and inland Northeast will receive a small amount of snow on Sunday. ABC News
Parts of the Great Lakes and inland Northeast will receive a small amount of snow on Sunday.

A weak cold front will push across the Great Lakes and bring light snowfall into interior New England through Sunday.

Snowfall accumulations are expected to be low, but roadways will be slick, especially overnight Sunday into early Monday when there is the risk for re-freezing.

PHOTO: Wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s across much of the eastern U.S. on Sunday morning.ABC News
Wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s across much of the eastern U.S. on Sunday morning.

It will be cold on Sunday for a majority of the country due to the arctic air being ushered in by the high pressure in the Plains. Wind chills will be in the 20s Sunday morning in New York City. It will feel like minus 8 degrees in Ely, Minnesota.

Comments