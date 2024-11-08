Early season snowstorm pounding New Mexico, Colorado

A blizzard warning has been issued for parts of northern New Mexico.

A major storm system is bringing a historic early season snowstorm to New Mexico and Colorado.

Some areas could see up to 3 to 4 feet of snow, as the storm system moves out of the Southwest and into the western Plains.

A pair of maintenance workers clear a wet layer of snow off a walk as the remnants linger of the first snowstorm of the season, Nov. 7, 2024, in Englewood, Colo. David Zalubowski/AP

A blizzard warning has been issued for parts of northern New Mexico, where a combination of strong winds and snow could reduce visibility to near zero.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued two statewide emergency declarations this week in response to the storm.

"This declaration gives the state more resources to continue supporting local responders as this major snowstorm persists," Lujan Grisham said in a statement on Thursday. "I thank every single responder who has been out in the cold since Wednesday clearing roads, escorting people to safety, and doing what needs to be done to support New Mexicans challenged by this storm."

Since Wednesday, New Mexico State Police officers have responded to "multiple calls" to assist stranded motorists, the governor's office said.

The state's Department of Transportation and New Mexico National Guard have been working to clear roads.

Major storm. ABC News Illustration

Additional snow. ABC News Illustration

In Colorado, several locations, from Pueblo to Colorado Springs, have already gotten 12 to 18 inches of snow as of the late morning Friday, as snow continues to fall.

A winter storm warning is in effect Friday for Denver, which could see 8 to 16 inches of snow.

Schools were canceled Friday in Denver due to the storm.

Vehicles travel along Union Avenue in downtown Pueblo, N.M., as snow falls, Nov. 7, 2024. Zachary Allen/The Pueblo Chieftan/USA Today Network

"Major" weather impacts are expected in eastern Colorado starting Friday, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

"Conditions will worsen through the day and evening as heavy snow spreads northwest across the area," the National Weather Service in Boulder said on social media. "Impossible travel east and southeast of Denver!"

The same storm system is also expected to bring heavy rain to parts of Texas and Oklahoma, where there is a flash flood threat Friday. Locally, at least 5 inches of rain is possible.

As the storm system moves north and east on Saturday, the heavy rain threat will move into the Mississippi River Valley, from Tennessee to Louisiana.

ABC News' Melissa Griffin contributed to this report.