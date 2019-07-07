Soccer legend Brandi Chastain cheers on US team in Women's World Cup

The U.S. women’s national team, which has gone from victory to victory at the 2019 Women's World Cup, has won fans around the world.

One of their biggest fans includes former Women's World Cup icon Brandi Chastain, a two-time Olympic gold medalist who famously ripped her shirt off while cheering a successful penalty kick in the 1999 World Cup tiebreaker against China. Chastain said the U.S. women's team of 2019 is very special to her.

“I’m giddy, like I can hardly wait for them to run out on the field for the first time. I feel like I’m about to play with them,” she said.

Chastain also said she welcomes the spotlight on issues associated with women's soccer -- player Megan Rapinoe has spoken out about pay equity, and closing the pay gap between men and women players.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has proposed that prize money for women’s soccer be doubled, increasing winnings to $60 million. The men’s 2018 World Cup prize money was around $400 million.