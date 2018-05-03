'Start Here': Rudy Giuliani claims President Trump reimbursed Stormy Daniels payment

It's Thursday, May 3, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. Rudy talks reimbursment

Rudy Giuliani, one of the latest additions to President Donald Trump's legal team, went on Fox News last night and dropped a bombshell.

The former New York City mayor said that Trump has reimbursed his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, for a $130,000 payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels.

President Trump had said he was not aware of any payments made to Daniels.

If the president did make that payment, the question is whether the payment violated campaign finance laws. Courts would have to determine whether this was a personal payment for personal issues, or whether it was meant to help the Trump campaign.

If it's deemed the latter, lawyers could argue over whether that money was properly reported.

2. Ty Cobb's turnaround

Wednesday afternoon, the hosts of ABC News' "Powerhouse Politics" podcastt spoke with White House lawyer Ty Cobb.

He gave them an inside look at the thinking of Trump and his legal team. But then, moments after the call, it was announced that Ty Cobb wouldn't be a White House lawyer much longer, soon retiring.

Suddenly, he had some explaining to do.

We spoke with the Powerhouse Politics team, ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl and ABC News Political Director Rick Klein, about the interview and where the White House negotiations with Special Counsel Robert Mueller are headed.

Eli Meir Kaplan/Redux

3. "Paintball wars" on the rise

It started in Atlanta.

Rapper 21 Savage appealed to people to put down their guns and pick up paintball guns instead.

It seems to have backfired.

Paintball wars have become a common sight among teenagers in Atlanta. But in one incident, rivals fired back with real guns, killing a 2-year-old in a nearby car. And that trend has now spread to cities across the U.S.

We speak to Nick Bohr from our ABC News affiliate WISN about the recent rash of shootings that have injured a number of innocent passersby.

4. Cheers and tears

Yesterday, a group of cheerleaders for the Washington Redskins described what their job is like. And it's not just about going to games.

In an interview with the New York Times, they described going on a trip to Costa Rica for a photoshoot. They said they had to go topless for some photos, and then realized that several high-rolling sponsors had been invited to watch -- all of them men.

That night, they said, those sponsors chose a handful of them to be personal escorts for the evening. Their manager told them it was mandatory. Some of them started to cry.

ABC News' Juju Chang spoke to a pair of cheerleaders who have filed official complaints with state and federal employment agencies.

Butch Dill, AP/FILE

5. He's got his 'running' shoes on

It was one of the lasting images of the Iraq War.

President George W. Bush in Baghdad in 2008, giving a news conference alongside Iraq's Prime Minister, suddenly ducking a shoe tossed at his head -- and then another.

Those shoes belonged to Muntadhar al-Zaidi, an Iraqi journalist who shouted "you killed Iraqis." He was tackled, arrested and spent almost a year in prison.

Now, a decade later, Al-Zaidi is running for parliament in Iraq and envisions himself being Prime Minister some day.

APTN, FILE

"Start Here" is a daily ABC News podcast hosted by Brad Mielke featuring original reporting on stories that are driving the national conversation. Listen for free at Apple Podcasts -- also available on TuneIn, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play Music, iHeartRadio and the ABC News app.

Follow @StartHereABC on social for exclusive content, show updates and more: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.