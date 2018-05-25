'Start Here': Trump calls off North Korea summit, tells Kim Jong Un, 'I am waiting'

It's Friday, May 25, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. Singapore summit a no-go

It sparked visions of world peace, Nobel prizes and a dramatic realignment in Asia. But the planned nuclear summit between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un has been canceled.

In a letter to the North Korean leader, Trump said his decision was based on the "tremendous anger and open hostility" recently displayed by Kim's regime.

So, what went wrong? ABC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Terry Moran tells us that this could be a case of "too much, too fast."

2. Flood-affected meetings

Congressional leaders met with intelligence officials on Thursday in meetings brokered by the White House on the Russia investigation, but the involvement of a White House lawyer who's handling the Russia investigation and White House chief of staff John Kelly raised concerns among Democrats.

ABC News Deputy Political Director MaryAlice Parks explains the controversy and what led up to the briefings.

3. Weinstein to surrender

Months after allegations of sexual misconduct against film producer Harvey Weinstein spurred the #MeToo movement, sources tell ABC News he's set to turn himself in today and face criminal charges.

ABC News correspondent Aaron Katersky has covered the investigation and he tells us what Weinstein is facing.

4. #HomeToVote

Ireland will decide in a historic referendum today whether to change the country's abortion law. If people vote "yes" to repeal the 8th amendment to the Irish constitution, which bans abortion in nearly all circumstances, the government will push legislation that would legalize abortion in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

The referendum marks the fourth time in decades that Ireland has voted on this issue.

ABC News correspondent Molly Hunter tells us many Irish people living around the world are traveling home just to vote.