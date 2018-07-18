It's July 18, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. Would or wouldn't

After appearing to side with Russian President Vladimir Putin over U.S. intelligence agencies in Helsinki, President Donald Trump yesterday delivered a carefully scripted attempt to control the fallout. At one point, he said he misspoke and meant to say at the joint presser there was no reason “it wouldn’t be Russia” behind the meddling in the 2016 election.

“I said the word would instead of wouldn't. ... I think that probably clarifies things pretty good by itself.”

ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl walks us through the White House’s effort to clarify Trump’s words.

Trump also said yesterday that the country’s intelligence agencies have his “full faith and support” and he accepted their conclusion that Russia interfered in the election, but he added it could have been others as well. How are those working in the U.S. intelligence community reacting to the president’s comments over the past two days?

John Cohen, former acting undersecretary at the Department of Homeland Security and an ABC News contributor, tells us if intelligence analysts and operators think the president is too close with Putin, "they may be less willing or uncomfortable in providing sensitive information to the White House and to the president in fear that that information may be disclosed."

2. DNA cracks the case

DNA and genealogy has cracked yet another cold case, this time in Indiana where a man accused of killing an 8-year-old in 1988 was arrested this week. The killer left plenty of DNA for the police to test, including a used condom with a picture of his body and threatening notes at people's homes.

ABC News Crime and Terrorism Analyst Brad Garrett tells us for this suspect, the case was "all about power, control and manipulation."

3. Wolf fight

Ranchers in Arizona are worried about the Mexican gray wolf eating their livestock, but because these wolves are protected by a federal list of endangered species, that list could soon be getting an overhaul.

ABC News' Stephanie Ebbs has spoken to both sides of the ongoing debate between federal and state interests to reform the Endangered Species Act.

STOCK/Getty Images

4. Playing it safe?

Sports have become a major political battleground for the NBA and NFL since Trump took office, but not for the MLB. As dozens of NFL players took a knee during the national anthem last year and several NBA stars slammed the White House, only one baseball player took a knee and just a handful said anything publicly about social issues. But now the game may be changing, according to ABC News’ Adam Kelsey.