Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison for contempt of Congress.

Steve Bannon to report to prison after Supreme Court denies his request to delay sentencing

The U.S. Supreme Court Friday denied ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon's request to remain out of jail while he appeals his contempt of Congress conviction.

Bannon earlier this month was ordered by U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols to report to prison by July 1 to begin serving his four-month sentence.

Bannon was sentenced to four months in October 2022 after he was found guilty of defying a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

