New storm moving east with snow, strong wind and rain

A new storm is firing up in the West and it will bring stormy weather to most of the country over the next four days.

Already up to 2 feet of snow has been reported in parts of the Northwest while more than 4 inches of rain also fell in the area as the storm system begins to move east.

Numerous snow and wind alerts have been issued in the West as the storm moves through.

The storm system will move through the Rockies Wednesday afternoon with more than a foot of snow possible for some areas. Winds could be gusty, as well, locally more than 80 mph.

ABC News

On Thursday, the storm system will begin to move into the Plains and the Gulf Coast with heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Some wet snow is possible on the back side of the storm in the Plains, but there will not be a lot of snow east of the Rockies.

ABC News

The storm system will bring heavy rain into the Southeast on Friday, the same area heavily affected by the latest winter storm. Some flash flooding is also possible.

ABC News

On Friday night into Saturday morning, the system will begin to send heavy rain up the East Coast into the I-95 corridor from Washington, D.C., into Boston. Some rain could be heavy and minor flash flooding is possible.

ABC News

As the storm system moves through the eastern U.S., from the Plains into the East Coast, some areas could see more than 4 inches of rain.