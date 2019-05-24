Stormy weather awaits Plains, Midwest over Memorial Day weekend

May 24, 2019, 6:55 AM ET
PHOTO: Floodwaters from the Cimarron River wash away a home in the Twin Lakes community near Cimarron City, Okla. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.PlayChris Landsberger/The Oklahoman via AP
WATCH Flash floods slam Midwest states

The storm system that brought 97 reported tornadoes to the central U.S. this week finally moved into the Mid-Atlantic on Thursday, bringing an EF-1 tornado with winds of at least 86 mph.

Meanwhile, the rain earlier in the week has caused the Arkansas River to continue to flood. It will be in record flood stage this weekend in the state of Arkansas.

A very active holiday weekend pattern is expected from the Southern Plains into the Great Lakes.

The storm system that brought 11 tornadoes to western Texas and Oklahoma on Thursday expands and moves north into the Midwest and the Great Lakes to end the work week.

The biggest threat with these storms is damaging winds, but we can’t rule out a few more tornadoes.

PHOTO: The threat for severe weather stretches from western Texas to the Chicago on Friday. ABC News
The threat for severe weather stretches from western Texas to the Chicago on Friday.

Stormy weather continues into the holiday weekend with it moving into Pennsylvania and western New York.

The biggest threat with these storms will be damaging winds, but more tornadoes and huge hail are possible in the Southern and Western Plains.

PHOTO: The threat for severe weather is most prominent in the Southern Plains on Saturday. ABC News
The threat for severe weather is most prominent in the Southern Plains on Saturday.

With all the stormy weather coming up this holiday weekend, on the heels of a week of heavy rain, numerous flood alerts have been issued for the central U.S.

PHOTO: There are flood watches and warnings in the Texas Panhandle, Oklahoma, Kansas and southern Missouri on Friday. ABC News
There are flood watches and warnings in the Texas Panhandle, Oklahoma, Kansas and southern Missouri on Friday.

Some areas could see an additional half a foot of rain and more flooding over Memorial Day weekend.

PHOTO: The heaviest rain over the Memorial Day weekend will fall in the central U.S. ABC News
The heaviest rain over the Memorial Day weekend will fall in the central U.S.
