Stowaway returns to US from France under security escort

Svetlana Dali has returned to the United States after stowing away on a Delta Air Lines flight bound for France last month, the Transportation Security Administration confirmed Wednesday.

She arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, on a Delta Air Lines flight, escorted by U.S. law enforcement.

The TSA confirmed that its inspectors, along with other law enforcement officials, met Dali at the gate for questioning once she deplaned.

Svetlana Dali, the Delta Airlines stowaway who flew from JFK International Airport in New York to Charles-de-Gaulle Airport in Paris on Nov. 26, 2024, was identified by her daughter and ex-husband in December. Svetlana Dali FB

The stowaway's name was confirmed Tuesday by her daughter and ex-husband, although authorities had yet to verify her identity at the time of her return to the U.S.

Dali had previously been described only as a Russian national who had been caught traveling without proper documentation on Delta Flight 264. The flight was scheduled to fly between New York City and Paris on Nov. 26.

According to a statement from the French Interior Ministry, "She was not admitted to French territory due to lack of a valid travel document (visa) and was placed in the waiting area for the time necessary for her re-routing to the United States since she held a valid US residence permit."

Upon her reentry to New York on Wednesday night, Delta issued a statement thanking French and U.S. authorities for assisting in the incident.

"Our review affirms that Delta’s security infrastructure, as part of our Safety Management System framework, is sound and that deviation from standard procedures is the root cause of this event," the statement said.

"We are thoroughly addressing this matter and will continue to work closely with our regulators, law enforcement and other relevant stakeholders," it continued. "Nothing is of greater importance than safety and security."

What happens next for the stowaway is unclear; however, a spokesperson told ABC News that the TSA was preparing a civil case against the Dali.

“TSA opens a civil case against any passenger when there is evidence that TSA regulations may have been violated,” the spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

Details about how she was able to originally sneak onto an international flight remain under investigation.

Christopher Looft and Ayesha Ali contributed to this report.