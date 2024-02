Thomas Creech is set to be executed Wednesday.

Supreme Court rejects Idaho serial killer Thomas Creech's request for a stay of execution

The U.S. Supreme Court has denied Idaho serial killer Thomas Eugene Creech's last-minute request for a stay of execution.

Associate Justice Elena Kagan issued the decision to deny Creech's request Wednesday morning, clearing the way for prison authorities to carry out his execution by lethal injection.

