Multiple officers shot in South Carolina; at least 1 dead, officials say

Oct 3, 2018, 7:02 PM ET
PHOTO: Police are seen outside a residence where a reported shooting took place in Florence County, S.C., Oct. 3, 2018.PlayDerek Lowe
WATCH Suspect in active shooting situation in South Carolina arrested, officials say

A suspect has been detained after at least one police officer was killed in a shooting in South Carolina, according to officials.

The Florence County Coroner confirmed the death to ABC News.

The shooting occurred in the Vintage Place, a residential neighborhood in Florence, about 80 miles east of Columbia, according to the Florence County Emergency Management.

PHOTO: Police are seen outside a residence where a reported shooting took place in Florence County, S.C., Oct. 3, 2018.Derek Lowe
Police are seen outside a residence where a reported shooting took place in Florence County, S.C., Oct. 3, 2018.

The active situation is over, but city officials asked that residents stay away from the area.

Other law enforcement officers were shot and some injuries are "serious," a spokesperson for the city of Florence told ABC News.

At least 100 law enforcement officers responded to the scene, ABC Florence affiliate WPDE reported.

PHOTO: Police are seen outside a residence where a reported shooting took place in Florence, S.C., Oct. 3, 2018.Derek Lowe
Police are seen outside a residence where a reported shooting took place in Florence, S.C., Oct. 3, 2018.

Witnesses told the local station they could hear gunshots from inside their homes.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

