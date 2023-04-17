Prosecutor files 2 felony charges against suspect in Ralph Yarl shooting

The 16-year-old was shot after going to the wrong house to pick up his siblings.

The Clay County Prosecutor's Office announced that it filed two criminal charges against a suspect in the April 13 shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl in Kansas City, Missouri.

Andrew Lester was charged with one count of felony assault in the first degree and one count of armed criminal action, also a felony, police said Monday.

The 16-year-old Black teenager was shot Thursday night by a homeowner in Kansas City after he accidentally went to the wrong address to pick up his siblings, police said.

