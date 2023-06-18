Suspect detained in shooting near Gorge Amphitheater, sheriff says

The sheriff had issued an alert saying, "Run, hide or fight suspect."

A suspect was detained after an "active shooter" situation at a campground near the Gorge Amphitheater on Saturday in Washington, the sheriff said.

"Gorge shooter in custody. The incident took place in the camp ground NOT the concert venue," the Grant County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post at about 9 p.m. local time.

The sheriff had earlier posted that there was an "active shooter at Gorge Amphitheater," adding, "If at the Gorge, seek cover. Run, hide or fight suspect."

The open-air venue, which can host up to 27,500 people, was scheduled on Saturday to host Beyond Wonderland, an electronic dance festival.

"Please avoid the Gorge Gate H campgrounds area as it is closed due to an incident that has been handled by local authorities," Beyond Wonderland said on Twitter. "There is no current danger to festival goers or the campgrounds."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.