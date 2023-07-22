Suspect at large following shooting at hospital in Portland, Oregon

At least one person was injured in the shooting, police said.

A suspect is at large following a shooting at a hospital in Portland, Oregon, police said.

At least one person has been shot amid what police called an "active tactical incident."

Officers responded to Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital in northwest Portland around 11 a.m. PT Saturday following a report of a person possibly armed with a gun, police said.

In this image from Google Maps Street View, Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital is shown in Portland, Oregon. Google Maps Street View

Upon arrival, officers "were told that shots had been fired in the hospital" and began working with security to locate "one or more shooting victims," Sgt. Kevin Allen, a spokesperson for the Portland Police Bureau, told reporters at a briefing.

The suspect subsequently left the hospital and a search is ongoing, police said.

The hospital is sheltering in place but there is no current security threat, police and hospital officials said.

"This is an extremely scary situation. I want to acknowledge the stress and the scariness of this situation for our patients, for their family members and certainly for our care team," Legacy COO Jonathan Avery said at the briefing.

Avery stressed that the hospital is safe but urged staff and visitors to not come at this time until the scene is cleared. The emergency department is on diversion and there will be no incoming patients until the hospital receives the all-clear, Avery said.

Allen was unable to provide specific information on the shooting, including the number of victims, citing the active search to locate the suspect.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler urged residents to avoid the area and "to stay alert until further notice."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.