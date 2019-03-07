A man allegedly obsessed with Taylor Swift broke into the singer's New York City townhouse for the second time early this morning and was promptly arrested for burglary, police said.

Roger Alvarado, 23, of Homestead, Florida, climbed a ladder to the residence, used a brick to break a glass window and then attempted to remove property from inside, police said.

Swift was not home at the time of the break-in, at 2:20 a.m. The residence is empty and under renovation.

Swift has an active order of protection against Alvarado from a prior case when he pleaded guilty to a break-in at the same residence. He was ordered to complete a mental health program.

In that case, from April 2018, Alvarado took a shower in the building and slept in her bed.

This time Alvarado is charged with stalking, burglary, felony criminal contempt for violating the order of protection, criminal mischief and two counts of possession of burglar tools.

Alvarado is due in court today.