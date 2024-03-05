The fiery explosion was at a vaping distributing company in Clinton Township.

19-year-old who was quarter mile away from fiery explosion killed by flying canister: Michigan officials

A 19-year-old who was a quarter mile away from a fiery explosion in Michigan was struck and killed by a canister that flew into the air from the blast, according to fire officials.

The fire was reported at 8:50 p.m. Monday at a vaping distributing company in Clinton Township, about 25 miles outside of Detroit, the Clinton Fire Department said. The company had received a truckload of butane that caught fire, officials said.

Fire fighters appear on the scene of an explosion, March 4, 2024, in Clinton Township, Mich. WXYZ

Fire fighters appear on the scene of an explosion, March 4, 2024, in Clinton Township, Mich. WXYZ

The explosions prevented responders from reaching the fire immediately, the Clinton Fire Department said. When officers did arrive on the scene, they found "materials flying in all directions from the building," officials said.

Clinton Township police warned Monday night, "We can not stress enough the danger that is happening right now. Please, please, please stay inside and out of the vicinity. Debris is being projected into the air and coming down as far as a mile away from the explosion."

The aftermath of an explosion that ocurred March 4, 2024, is seen on from an aerial view in Clinton Township, Mich., March 5, 2024. WXYZ

In a video posted to Twitter, an explosion is seen, March 4, 2024, in Clinton Township, Mich. Kate Cherry

Responders evacuated residents and businesses in the area, police said.

A firefighter suffered a minor injury from the blast, police said.