Temperatures to plunge in Midwest, South, Northeast: The latest forecast

Nov 11, 2019, 9:55 AM ET
PHOTO: Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen in the snow during the NFL Football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc.PlayJohn Fisher/CSM/REX via Shutterstock
An early season arctic cold front is barreling through the Midwest Monday morning and is expected to reach the Gulf Coast and the East Coast on Tuesday.

Ahead of that cold front was a quick-moving storm which brought accumulating snow to the Midwest, transforming highways into sheets of ice, causing collisions and sending cars veering off roads.

This is the snowiest start to winter in Milwaukee and Madison by "virtue of number of days with measurable snowfall," according to the National Weather Service.

In Chicago, the snow and ice caused an average delay of five hours for some arrivals at O'Hare International Airport Monday morning.

One plane even slid off the runway due to icy conditions while landing at O'Hare, American Airlines said. No one was hurt, according to the airline.

As this arctic cold takes aim, 20 states from Colorado to Maine are under winter storm warnings or winter weather advisories.

The heaviest snow will be in the Northeast and near the Great Lakes, from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan to western Pennsylvania and into northern New England. Some areas could see up to 1 foot of snow.

The coldest morning in the Heartland will be Tuesday morning. Wind chills are forecast to plunge to -4 degrees in Des Moines, -3 degrees in Chicago, 2 degrees in Kansas City and 7 degrees in Memphis.

Even Dallas is forecast to reach a wind chill of 15 degrees.

The coldest morning for the Southeast and the Northeast will be Wednesday morning.

Wind chills are forecast to fall to -3 degrees in Syracuse, 3 degrees in Boston, 10 degrees in New York City, 24 degrees in New Orleans and 21 degrees in Atlanta.

ABC News' Mina Kaji contributed to this report.