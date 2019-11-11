Temperatures to plunge in Midwest, South, Northeast: The latest forecast

An early season arctic cold front is barreling through the Midwest Monday morning and is expected to reach the Gulf Coast and the East Coast on Tuesday.

Ahead of that cold front was a quick-moving storm which brought accumulating snow to the Midwest, transforming highways into sheets of ice, causing collisions and sending cars veering off roads.

A SHINING example of why we tell you to be extra cautious while driving over bridges/overpasses during freezing temps. The ground keeps many roadways warm, but cold air gets under bridges! This is Lapeer Rd bridge over I-69 in downtown Flint this morning. @GMA @Ginger_Zee #miwx pic.twitter.com/pvBSysPrJ2 — Brad Sugden (@BradSugdenwx) November 7, 2019

This is the snowiest start to winter in Milwaukee and Madison by "virtue of number of days with measurable snowfall," according to the National Weather Service.

Sunrise for Milwaukee at November 11, 2019 at 06:38AM! Current temperature 20. pic.twitter.com/jpgVDhVK6L — Lindsey Slater (@LindseySlaterTV) November 11, 2019

❄️BYE SNOW❄️



We are about to take off for Nashville! Just needed a quick de-ice first✈️ pic.twitter.com/bIVMc5MQQq — Hannah Hilyard WISN (@Hannah_WISN) November 11, 2019

In Chicago, the snow and ice caused an average delay of five hours for some arrivals at O'Hare International Airport Monday morning.

One plane even slid off the runway due to icy conditions while landing at O'Hare, American Airlines said. No one was hurt, according to the airline.

BREAKING: @AmericanAir Flight AA4125 from @flyfrompti to @fly2ohare slides off runway in Chicago this morning. Passengers tell me everyone is OK, deplaned and on buses to terminal. Video: Joseph Lian from Greensboro. @ABC11_WTVD @ABC #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/rBwyqfVtiU — Andrea Blanford (@AndreaABC11) November 11, 2019

As this arctic cold takes aim, 20 states from Colorado to Maine are under winter storm warnings or winter weather advisories.

The heaviest snow will be in the Northeast and near the Great Lakes, from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan to western Pennsylvania and into northern New England. Some areas could see up to 1 foot of snow.

Winter weather advisories & warnings from New Mexico & Colorado into New England.



This means snow! Some spots 2-6”, others (in pink) will get lake enhanced 6-12”!!!



Raise your hand if you are excited for this hit of snow 😉 pic.twitter.com/mom5ITnQWV — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) November 11, 2019

The coldest morning in the Heartland will be Tuesday morning. Wind chills are forecast to plunge to -4 degrees in Des Moines, -3 degrees in Chicago, 2 degrees in Kansas City and 7 degrees in Memphis.

Even Dallas is forecast to reach a wind chill of 15 degrees.

The coldest morning for the Southeast and the Northeast will be Wednesday morning.

Wind chills are forecast to fall to -3 degrees in Syracuse, 3 degrees in Boston, 10 degrees in New York City, 24 degrees in New Orleans and 21 degrees in Atlanta.

ABC News' Mina Kaji contributed to this report.