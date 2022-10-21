Texas twins escape handcuffs after they were allegedly abused by mom: Police

The twins told police they were forced to drink urine and cleaning products.

A set of 16-year-old twins are in the hospital after they escaped handcuffs from their Texas home and were rescued by a nurse in another neighborhood, according to law enforcement officials.

The twins, a boy and a girl, escaped Monday evening, and told police they were allegedly being abused in the home, and were going door-to-door for help, according to the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office.

Louisiana State Police arrested the children's mother, Zaikiya Duncan, 40, and her boyfriend, Jova Terrell, 27, on Tuesday. The pair triggered an Amber Alert after allegedly fleeing with five of Duncan's other kids. They were charged with aggravated assault on a family member, constable spokesperson Jeff McShan told ABC News.

When Louisiana State Police pulled over Duncan and Terrell, one of Duncan's other children, a 17-year-old, was in the vehicle with them, McShan said.

Duncan reportedly dropped the other kids at a family member's home and they were found safe by Louisiana State Police, according to Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office.

The twins have been hospitalized since Monday, according to McShan.

"They have [what] appears to be broken bones from previous injuries that have healed wrong, they were forced to drink urine and cleaning materials," he said.

It is unclear if Duncan and Terrell have hired a lawyer.