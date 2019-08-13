Texas 'wedding crasher' on the loose, allegedly stealing couples’ gifts, authorities say

Aug 13, 2019, 3:53 PM ET
PHOTO: The Comal County Sheriffs Office posted this image to their Facebook page seeking to identify these people in connection with wedding thefts.
A wedding goer has been sneaking in and cashing out at weddings in Texas, authorities say.

“The suspect arrives uninvited to weddings, poses as a guest and then steals the gifts,” the Comal County Crime Stoppers organization said in a Facebook post.

The suspect, referred to by authorities as “The Wedding Crasher,” allegedly sneaks in once the guests are seated and takes the gifts in about two minutes, the Comal County Sheriff's Office told ABC News. She goes to wedding events in and around Comal County Texas, according to authorities.

Authorities were able to obtain surveillance photos of people they are looking for in connection with the thefts, after tracking down purchases made with wedding gift cards, according to the sheriff's office.

PHOTO: The Comal County Sheriffs Office posted this image to their Facebook page seeking to identify this person. Comal County Sheriffs Office
The Comal County Sheriff's Office posted this image to their Facebook page seeking to identify this person.

"Be extra careful and cautious," Smith said to wedding goers and couples in the area.

Crime Stoppers has offered up to a $4,000 reward leading to the suspect's arrest.