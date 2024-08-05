Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's home burglarized, police say

Nobody was home at the time, and it is not believed they were targeted.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's Los Angeles home was recently burglarized, law enforcement officials told ABC News.

The incident -- which occurred a few weeks ago, but only came to light Monday -- was the latest in a string of home burglaries in Southern California.

TMZ was first to report the burglary on Monday morning.

The burglars hit the celebrity couple's guest house, but did not breach the main house.

Nobody was home at the time, and it is not believed they were targeted in the incident, according to officials.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson arrive at "An Unforgettable Evening" Benefiting The Woman's Cancer Research Fund at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on April 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Kevin Winter/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Police have not arrested any suspects as of Monday.

The suspects are believed to have been part of the ongoing crews that have been hitting high end neighborhoods indiscriminately for the last few years, the law enforcement sources said.

A spokesperson for Hanks did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.