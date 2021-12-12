How to help tornado victims in South and Midwest

Disaster aid groups scrambled to sent teams and supplies to ravaged areas.

Government agencies, nonprofits and disaster relief organizations have scrambled to assist the communities in the Midwest and the South ravaged by this weekend's deadly tornados.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency set up an Incident Support Base at Fort Campbell, Kentucky and will be providing 52 generators, 30,000 meals, 45,000 liters of water, cots, blankets, infant toddler kits and medical equipment and supplies throughout the state, according to FEMA officials.

FEMA opened 11 shelters in Kentucky and three in Tennessee, as of Sunday. FEMA is in contact with state emergency management officials in Arkansas, Illinois and Missouri, officials said.

In the meantime, several organizations have set up funds and websites where people can donate money to help the storm's victims.

To assist those in need during these challenging times, ABC News has compiled a list of some of those verified organizations and services.

Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear set up a donation fund that directly helps the victims in Western Kentucky.

Anyone interested in making a donation can log onto kentucky.gov.

The fund also accepts checks that can be mailed to the Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet, 200 Mero Street, 5th Floor, Frankfort, KY 40622. Donors are asked to sign the memo "Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund."

The American Red Cross

The American Red Cross said its "volunteers will be out in affected communities assessing the damage left behind to help determine the types of support people may need in the coming days and weeks."

The non-profit has also donated 160 blood products to hospitals in the affected areas.

While it continues to assess the damage, Red Cross officials said the organization is accepting donations to help the victims.

Anyone interested in helping can log onto redcross.org or call 800-RED CROSS. Mobile phone users can send a quick $10 donation simply by texting "REDCROSS" to the number, 90999.

Feeding America

Feeding America, Kentucky's Heartland is providing ready-to-go emergency meals for victims.

Donors looking to provide the nonprofit with money for the operation can log onto https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/feedingamericaky.

"This massive devastation couldn't come at a worse time as most of the state is still in recovery from the pandemic and people are financially exhausted from holiday expenses," Feeding America wrote in a social media post.

The United Way's Kentucky branch set up a donation fund for the state's victims.

The nonprofit said the money will support "support immediate needs and long-term recovery for impacted communities."

Anyone interested in donating can log onto uwky.org/tornado.

ABC News' Matthew Vann contributed to this report.