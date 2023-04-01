Tornadoes by the numbers: Dozens reported across 7 states

At least 18 people were confirmed dead due to the storms, officials said.

A powerful storm system unleashed violent tornadoes and severe thunderstorms across the South and Midwest on Friday.

Damage assessment is still underway, and it's unclear exactly how many tornadoes have been confirmed so far. But here's a look at the extent of the storms so far.

57 tornado reported in 7 states

In this screen grab from a video posted on social media, a tornado is shown near Keota, Iowa, on March 31, 2023. @drewsieren/Twitter

In this screen grab from a video, a tornado crosses a road in Harper, Iowa, on March 31, 2023. seethestorm.com

There were at least 57 tornado reports across a large area spanning seven states over the past 24 hours, as of Saturday morning, according to meteorologists. The number of tornado reports continued to increase Saturday morning amid an ongoing tornado threat.

The National Weather Service will be conducting storm surveys Saturday to investigate the damage and give a more definitive number of confirmed tornadoes.

Several violent long-track tornadoes caused significant damage, notably in Arkansas, as a confirmed "catastrophic" tornado tore through northwest Little Rock, according to the NWS.

This aerial view shows the damage following a tornado in Wynne, Arkansas, on April 1, 2023. Cheney Orr/Reuters

An overturned truck is seen on the road following a tornado in Whiteland, Indiana, on April 1, 2023, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Joel Sparks via Reuters

18 fatalities

At least 18 people in six states have been confirmed dead following Friday's powerful storms, per state and local officials:

Tennessee: 7 (McNairy County), Adamsville Mayor David Leckner told The Associated Press

Arkansas: 5 (4 in Wynne, 1 in North Little Rock), state officials said

Indiana: 3 (Sullivan County), according to the Sullivan County coroner

Illinois: 1 (Belvidere), Boone County officials said

Alabama: 1 (Madison County), the Madison County Sheriff's Office confirmed to ABC News

Mississippi: 1 (Pontotoc County), Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said

The damaged remains of the Walnut Ridge neighborhood is seen on March 31, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Benjamin Krain/Getty Images

Nearly 400,000 customers without power

Severe weather was in the forecast Saturday, with damaging winds and an isolated tornado possible for parts of the Northeast.

As of approximately 1:37 p.m. ET, nearly 400,000 customers in five states were experiencing power outages in the U.S. The states with the most outages were:

Ohio: 200,849

Indiana: 59,817

Minnesota: 51,963

Arkansas: 41,915

Kentucky: 41,245

ABC News' Daniel Amarante contributed to this report.