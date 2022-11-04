Transgender youth health care ban to be decided by Florida medical board

The decision will be followed by a weekslong approval process.

The Florida medical board will vote Friday to approve a draft rule to effectively ban medical or surgical gender-affirming care for transgender individuals under 18.

If approved, the rule will go through a weekslong approval process following the board's decision, which includes further public comment.

The rule would prohibit puberty blockers, hormones, cross-hormone therapy and gender-affirming surgery for people under the age of 18, with an exception for individuals enrolled in Food and Drug Administration Institutional Review Board-approved, university-centered clinical research trials.

There are currently no active clinical trials in Florida related to the provision of gender-affirming care, and whether the length of these trials would be adequate to allow full transitory care cannot be guaranteed.

These treatments are used for those experiencing gender dysphoria -- when a person experiences emotional distress because of the misalignment between their sex at birth and their gender identity. Many national medical institutions, including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Public Health Association, say that gender-affirming care is safe and effective. Some, like the American Medical Association, even deem it "medically necessary."

Both sides in the public debate voiced their opinions in front of the medical board committee during a hearing last week.

Some attendees spoke about their personal experiences with gender-affirming care and the positive impact it had on their well-being or someone close to them.

Some expressed concerns about gender-affirming care, including hormonal therapy and gender-affirming surgery, and whether it would be irreversible. However, for those who have not yet gone through puberty or are undergoing puberty, the usage of "blockers" are often the first step in medical transition. These are known to be safe, temporary and reversible, according to the AAP.

Some also spoke about their regrets in accessing gender-affirming care.

This is the latest attempt in Florida to limit access to gender-affirming care for transgender people. As of Aug. 21, Medicaid no longer covers such care for trans people of all ages in the state.