Tropical Storm Alberto expected to form, bring heavy rain to Texas
Up to 15 inches of rain is possible.
A tropical system off the coast of Mexico is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Alberto and bring heavy rain and coastal flooding to Texas.
Alberto -- which would be the first named storm of the season -- has prompted a tropical storm warning in Corpus Christi and south Texas.
Up to 15 inches of rain is in the forecast.
Storm surge could reach 4 feet and winds could top 40 mph.
The tropical system could strengthen to Alberto late Wednesday.
Atlantic hurricane season lasts from June 1 to Nov. 30.