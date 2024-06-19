Up to 15 inches of rain is possible.

Tropical Storm Alberto expected to form, bring heavy rain to Texas

A tropical system off the coast of Mexico is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Alberto and bring heavy rain and coastal flooding to Texas.

Alberto -- which would be the first named storm of the season -- has prompted a tropical storm warning in Corpus Christi and south Texas.

This weather map shows flash flood threats in Texas today, June 19, 2024. ABC News

Up to 15 inches of rain is in the forecast.

Storm surge could reach 4 feet and winds could top 40 mph.

The tropical system could strengthen to Alberto late Wednesday.

Atlantic hurricane season lasts from June 1 to Nov. 30.