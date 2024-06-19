Tropical Storm Alberto expected to form, bring heavy rain to Texas

ByMax Golembo and Emily Shapiro
June 19, 2024, 10:16 AM

A tropical system off the coast of Mexico is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Alberto and bring heavy rain and coastal flooding to Texas.

Alberto -- which would be the first named storm of the season -- has prompted a tropical storm warning in Corpus Christi and south Texas.

PHOTO: This weather map shows flash flood threats in Texas today, June 19, 2024.
ABC News

Up to 15 inches of rain is in the forecast.

Storm surge could reach 4 feet and winds could top 40 mph.

The tropical system could strengthen to Alberto late Wednesday.

Atlantic hurricane season lasts from June 1 to Nov. 30.

PHOTO: This weather map show a tropical threat over the next 24 hours, June 19, 2024.
ABC News

