Texas has seen more than 9 inches of rain from Tropical Storm Alberto.

Tropical Storm Alberto makes landfall in Mexico, storm surge threat ongoing for Texas

Tropical Storm Alberto, the first named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, has made landfall in Mexico after pummeling Texas with rain.

A whopping 9.5 inches of rain has inundated Rockport, Texas, just north of Corpus Christi.

In this aerial image, vehicles drive through flooded neighborhoods on June 19, 2024 in Surfside Beach, Texas. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Alberto has already brought significant storm surge of more than 4 feet of water to the Texas coast.

As Alberto continues to move through Mexico Thursday, on-shore winds will continue to bring several feet of storm surge from Galveston to Corpus Christi.

A person looks out from their balcony over floodwater on June 19, 2024 in Surfside Beach, Texas. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Members of Civil Protection work on a slope flooded by heavy rains in Monterrey, Mexico, June 19, 2024. Miguel Sierra/EPA via Shutterstock

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 51 counties on Wednesday.

The worst of the rain is done for coastal Texas, from Galveston to Corpus Christi. The heaviest rain has now moved into the mountains of Mexico and the Rio Grande Valley along the Texas-Mexico border.