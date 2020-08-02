Tropical Storm Isaias nears Florida coast before heading for the Carolinas Isaias weakened late Saturday and is no longer a hurricane.

Tropical storm conditions are nearing the East Coast of Florida Sunday morning as Tropical Storm Isaias brings heavy rain and strong winds to parts of the Bahamas.

Isaias, which had been a hurricane, weakened late Saturday.

Tropical storm alerts now stretch from Florida to North Carolina and may move further north.

The current forecast track shows the center of Isaias moving near or over the East Coast of Florida Sunday and into Sunday night.

Isaias is expected to bring six inches of rain to parts of eastern Florida and a storm surge of 1 to 4 feet.

Isaias may be near Jacksonville or Daytona Beach by Monday morning.

Isaias will then move back over the ocean, passing by Georgia, before moving into the Carolinas.

Isaias is expected to pick up speed and accelerate into the Northeast, likely tracking very close to Interstate 95 from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia to New York City and then moving into New England.

In the Carolinas and the Mid-Atlantic, the main threat will be very heavy rain and coastal flooding.

By Tuesday evening, the storm will likely pass very close to New York City with torrential rain and some coastal flooding.