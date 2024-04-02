Navarro reported to prison after being convicted of contempt of Congress.

Ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro continues effort to be released from prison during appeal

Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro has asked Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch to reconsider Chief Justice John Roberts' denial of Navarro's motion to remain out of prison while he appeals his contempt of Congress case.

Navarro reported to prison on March 19 in Miami after being convicted in September of two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to provide testimony and documents to the House Select Committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"We respectfully request your reconsideration of the Chief Justice's denial," Navarro's attorney Stanley Woodward wrote in a filing on Tuesday.

In the filing, Woodward noted that the D.C. Circuit court set a "briefing schedule in his appeal" that will not be concluded until July 19, 2024 -- after Navarro is scheduled to have completed his four-month prison sentence.

Former Donald Trump adviser Peter Navarro holds a press conference before turning himself into a federal prison, Mar. 19, 2024, in Miami. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

In March, Justice Roberts wrote that he saw "no reason to disagree" with lower courts, which also rejected Navarro's request.

In testimony during Navarro's trial, former Jan. 6 committee staff director David Buckley said the House panel had wanted to question Navarro about efforts to delay Congress' certification of the 2020 election, a plan Navarro dubbed the "Green Bay Sweep" in his book "In Trump Time."

Navarro unsuccessfully argued that former President Donald Trump had asserted executive privilege over his testimony and document production.