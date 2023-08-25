Trump mug shot released by Fulton County Sheriff's Office

The former president was processed and released on bail Thursday evening.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office has released the mug shot of former President Donald Trump that was taken shortly after he turned himself in to authorities Thursday evening following his election interference indictment.

Trump was processed and released from the Fulton County Jail Thursday evening.

Former President Donald Trump is shown in a booking photo released by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. Fulton County Sheriff's Office

The other defendants who have surrendered in the case -- including former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and Trump's former attorneys, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell -- have had their mug shots publicly released.

Trump and 18 others were charged in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia. The former president says his actions were not illegal and that the investigation is politically motivated.

Trump has been indicted in three other criminal courts since March, but authorities in the other jurisdictions did not require a mug shot to be taken when they processed the former president.