Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon indicted as part of crowdfunding campaign to build border wall Bannon is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

Steve Bannon has been federally indicted for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in connection to a crowdfunding campaign to build a border wall.

Bannon, who was President Donald Trump’s former campaign boss, was arrested this morning in Washington, D.C. on charges he and others allegedly made false representations about the "We Build the Wall campaign."

Bannon, 66, is expected to appear in court virtually on Thursday.

Prosecutors said Bannon and others defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors to the online campaign by falsely assuring them the organizers were not taking a penny of donation money.

"Those representations were false," the indictment said.

In truth, according to the indictment, Bannon took at least $1 million to pay personal expenses.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.