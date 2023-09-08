Trump's trial in New York AG's $250M lawsuit expected to take almost 3 months

The civil trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 2.

The trial in the New York attorney general's $250 million lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, scheduled to begin Oct. 2, is expected to take almost three months, the judge overseeing the case said Friday.

Trump, who is again running for president and also faces criminal charges in four jurisdictions, is not required to attend the civil trial.

It is not immediately clear whether he will be called to testify.

New York Attorney General Letitia James last year brought the suit against Trump, his children and his company, accusing them of "grossly" inflating the former president's net worth by billions of dollars and cheating lenders and others with false and misleading financial statements.

In this Aug. 24, 2023, file photo, former President Donald Trump arrives to depart at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after being booked at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The former president has denied all wrongdoing.

In a court filing Friday, James said that Trump had inflated his net worth by at least $3.6 billion -- a sum far larger than her earlier estimates.